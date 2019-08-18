FEBRUARY 8, 1934 - JULY 28, 2019 Doris A. Swiderski, 85, passed away following a tragic accident on Sunday, July 28, 2019 in Greensboro, NC. Born on February 8, 1934, she was the daughter of Leon and Anna Atkins. She grew up in Cicero and graduated from North Syracuse High School. On May 1, 1954, she married her loving husband of 65 years, Edward J. Swiderski, and resided in Syracuse where they raised their six children and were very involved in all of their activities. She was a communicant of St. James Church and served as its Altar Rosary Society President and Secretary. She was secretary of two bowling leagues for over 20 years, member of the Women's International Bowling Congress (WIBC) 600 Club, Troop Girl Scout Cookie Mom, organized and called St. James Bingo. Summers were spent camping at Green Lakes, Yellow Lantern Kampground in Cortland, and the surrounding areas. Upon her youngest son's high school graduation, they enjoyed RVing throughout all 50 states, highlighted by a 45-day trip to Alaska. Doris enjoyed bowling, cards, casinos, knitting, needlepoint, reading, traveling, and spending time with her family. She was predeceased by her parents; and brother, Edward Atkins. Doris is survived by husband, Edward J. Swiderski and their six children, Margaret A. Frey of Syracuse, Katherine F. Swiderski of North Carolina, Theresa M. Swiderski of Nedrow, Edward J. Swiderski Jr. (Diane) of Illinois, James J. Swiderski of Syracuse, John W. Swiderski (Eileen) of Oklahoma, seven grandchildren, Edward (EJ), Kenneth, January, Harley, Samantha, Hunter, and Erin; three great-grandchildren, London, Karsyn and Gage; and several nieces and nephews. A funeral mass will be celebrated at Christ the King Church, 1505 E. MLK Jr. Drive, High Point, NC, on August 24, 2019, at 5 pm. Fellowship and refreshments will immediately follow. A special thanks goes to the caregivers at Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital, Greensboro, NC, for their compassionate care. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Doris' memory to: Emmaus Ministry, 4845 S. Salina St., Syracuse, NY. Please sign the guestbook, and leave online condolences for the family at www.ballweg-lunsford.com.
