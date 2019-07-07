EDEN Cameron Blake Swayne, Age 22, of Eden passed away at UNC Rockingham, Thursday July 4, 2019. A Funeral Service will be held at Fair Funeral Home Chapel on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at 2:00pm, burial will follow at Lawson Cemetery .Visitation will be one hour prior to service. Following the service the family will meet at the Moose Lodge for a reception and fellowship, anyone wishing to bring food can bring to the Moose Lodge at 626 Forbes Street, Eden, NC. Other times the family will be receiving guest at the home, 997 Burton Street, Road, Eden, NC Cameron was born October 24, 1996 in Eden, NC. He was of the Christian Faith. He enjoyed dirt bike riding, karate, and loved spending time with his family and friends. Surviving are his father, Shaune Swayne and step-mother Carol Wilson, mother Latricia Swayne and step-father Ronald Dishmon; maternal grand parents Hilda and Jim Trent ; and the late paternal grandmother, Linda Swayne; aunt and uncle, Rayfe and Kim Swayne; cousins, Austin and Cole Swayne; special friends, Justin Smith, Anderson, Jake and Lorenzo, J.B. and Cody; special pet and companion "Killer" At the families request, feel free to dress casual in honor of Cameron's memory. Online condolences may be made to www.fairfuneralhome.com
