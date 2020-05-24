MAY 6, 1928 - MAY 20, 2020 On Wednesday, May 20, 2020, Virginia "Ginny" Ann Clarke Swanson, loving mother and grandmother, passed away peacefully at age 92. Virginia Clarke Swanson was born on May 6, 1928 in Springfield, Massachusetts to the late Walter Henry Clarke and Hyla Denny Godfrey. Ginny was the middle child of three children, Kenneth, Virginia, and Gordon Clarke. Ginny graduated from Agawam High School, in Springfield MA. On June 25th, 1949, she married Roland Arthur Swanson. They raised two sons, Norman and James. The family moved to Greensboro, NC in 1966. Ginny worked as a library assistant at the University of North Carolina, Greensboro from 1970 to 1993. She loved the college atmosphere but most of all, the people she worked with. She and her husband were members of West Market Street United Methodist Church. Roland served as a greeter on Sunday mornings and Ginny did volunteer work at the church adult library. Ginny was a devoted mother and grandmother. She treasured her children and embraced every moment with them. She especially loved her role as Gam. She had a passion for volunteering at the church and library. She also loved baking, gardening, and bird watching. She was known for her social nature, cheerful disposition, and a warm smile that would light up the room. She referred to many of her family and closest friends as "her angels." She, in fact, was our angel. Ginny was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Roland Arthur Swanson, father, Walter Henry Clarke, mother, Hyla Denny Godfrey, and two siblings Kenneth and Gordon. She is survived by her sons Norman Arthur Swanson and wife Louise of Noblesville, IN., James Alan Swanson of Greensboro, NC., Tammy Lynn Tyler of Summerfield, NC., Colleen Clarke of Ione, CA., grandchildren Matthew Austin Swanson of Inman, SC., Heather Marie Biswas and her husband Abhi of Asheville, NC. She also leaves many other family members and friends who will miss her dearly. The family would like to express their appreciation to the dedicated doctors, nurses, and staff at Well-Spring Retirement Community for their constant loving care. An intimate and private family funeral service will be held on Wednesday, May 27th, 2020 at Forest Lawn Cemetery on Forest Lawn Drive at 10 o'clock a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Church Adult Library or Discretionary Fund at West Market Street United Methodist Church, 302 W. Market Street, Greensboro, NC 27401.
+1
+1
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.