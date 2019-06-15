GREENSBORO Virginia (Ginger) Somerville Sutton, a resident of Greensboro, NC and Wrightsville Beach, NC, passed away on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, after a brief illness. Ginger was born on August 12, 1946, in Washington, DC, the daughter of Virginia Marie Parpart Somerville and Andrew Jackson Somerville, Sr. She graduated from the Sidwell Friends School in Washington, DC and Guilford College in Greensboro, NC, where she met her husband, Alan Winfield Sutton, Sr. They were married on August 10, 1968. She was a member of the Board of Directors of the Thos. Somerville Co. and T.S. Realty from 1982 to 2017. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church, the Junior League of Greensboro and the Greensboro Garden Club. She enjoyed traveling with her husband to many exciting foreign countries and reading a good novel while relaxing on the beach at their home in Wrightsville Beach. Ginger was predeceased by her parents, Jack and Virginia Somerville and her older brother, Andrew Jackson Somerville, Jr. Ginger is survived by her husband, Alan W Sutton, Sr., her son, Alan Winfield Sutton Jr., daughter, Virginia Sutton Fowler, grandchildren, Courtney V. Sutton, Alan W. Sutton, III, Ashley E. Fowler, Ryan M. Fowler, her brother, Thomas Somerville, IV, and many nieces and nephews. Her funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at the First Presbyterian Church, followed by a gathering in the church's Virginia Gilmer Room, and concluding with the burial at Green Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Ginger's memory, can be made to First Presbyterian Church, 617 N. Elm St., Greensboro, NC 27401; Well-Spring Retirement Community, 4100 Well-Spring Dr., Greensboro, NC 27410; or a charity of your choice. Online condolences may be made through www.haneslineberryfuneralhomes.com.
