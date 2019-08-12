APRIL 7, 1956 - AUGUST 6, 2019 William Thomas Sutton, Jr, a long-time resident of Greensboro, NC raised in Lenior, NC passed away on August 6th at Moses Cone Hospital of a heart attack. He was the middle child of 3 children, something he always swore was the worse position. All about Bill: Boy Scout-page in the governor's office-trombone player in Lenoir High School Band-graphic designer-active participant in Festival of Lights and Fun Fourth Festival-Fisher Park Neighborhood Association Park Committee-gardener-lover of all animals-never met a stranger-loved to laugh, tease and make a joke-Worked at Linda Stansbury Design and Bouvier Kelly before forming his own graphic design firm-supportive, inspirational, to his friends and fellow artists-loved shrimp, deviled eggs, and all food in general (except possibly liver)-a genuine and gentle spirit-a legend-Bill loved his family. The son of the late William and Gene Sutton of Lenior, NC. He was survived by his partner Robert Jones of Greensboro, sister, Dale and her husband Ken Niles of Fayetteville, Georgia, brother, Gray Sutton of Boone, NC, and long-time friend, Gail Murphy of Greensboro as well as nieces and nephews, Faith Butler and Thomas, John and Holloman Niles. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to SPCA of the Triad. http://www.triadspca.org A celebration of life will be held Sat. Aug 24th at Cafe Europa 200 N Davie St Greensboro, NC 2-4pm
