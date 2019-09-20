JULY 24, 1952 - SEPTEMBER 13, 2019 Carolyn "Carrie" Sutphen, 67, of Greensboro, NC, passed away on September 13, 2019, with her sister at her side. She was born on July 24, 1952 in New Rochelle, NY, to Charles and Winifred Brodbeck Sutphen. Carrie graduated from Guilford Technical Institute with a degree in nursing and served many patients in treatment centers, hospitals and doctors' offices. Her passing will greatly impact the recovery community of Greensboro. Carrie was a quilter, knitter, baker, animal lover and foster parent to kittens. She also liked to make jewelry, and would help her brother and sister-in-law in their jewelry studio. She is preceded in death by her oldest sister, Leslie Kretsinger, and parents, Winnie and Charlie Sutphen. Survivors include her brother Steve Sutphen, sister Frances Sutphen, sister-in-law Yvonne Clark and cousins, nieces and nephews. She had a big impact on family, serving as a caretaker of her mother and father during the last 10 years of their life. In addition, Carrie was a regular member for family holiday gatherings in Virginia and Maryland. The family will remember Carrie with a memorial gathering and luncheon on the 29th of September, at 1 p.m., at Advantage Funeral Home, 1900 Vanstory Street, Greensboro, NC. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Best Friends Animal Sanctuary in Kanab, UT.
