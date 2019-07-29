JULY 27, 2019 REIDSVILLE - Billy Joe Sutherland, 54, of 746 Miller Chapel Road, Reidsville, went home to be with The Lord on Saturday, July 27, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at Wilkerson Funeral Home with Pastor Benny Woods officiating. The burial will follow at Reidlawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends Tuesday, July 30 from 6:00 8:00 PM at Wilkerson Funeral Home and other times at his home. Billy was born in Rockingham County. He worked as an electrician for many years before his health slowed him down in recent months. He attended Tri-City Baptist Church. Billy was the life of the party and always put everyone first. He adored his family and would do anything for his precious granddaughter, Nevaeh and her parents. Billy lived generously and would help anyone in need. He was an avid fisherman and loved to float the river. He was preceded in death by his wife, Kimberly Dawn Walker Sutherland; his father, Arthur Sutherland, Sr.; his brothers, Michael Eugene Sutherland and Charles Thomas Sutherland and his sister, Kathy Lynn Carter. He is survived by his daughter, Ashley Sutherland and boyfriend, Brandon Reel; his granddaughter, Nevaeh Dawn Reel; his mother, Sadie Tilley Sutherland; his sisters, Patricia Knight, Cindi Sutherland and Windi Southard; his brothers, Arthur "Johnny" Sutherland, Jr., James Sutherland and Robert Sutherland; and a large extended family. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wilkersonfuneral.com.
