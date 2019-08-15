Andrew Louis Surrette, 48, of Covington, GA, formerly of Durham/Raleigh, NC, died Friday, August 9, 2019. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m., Saturday, August 17 at Guilford Park Presbyterian Church in Greensboro, with the Reverend Jeff Paschal officiating. Burial following at Westminster Gardens. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Rich & Thompson Funeral Service in Burlington. Andy graduated from Grimsley High School in Greensboro and from Western Michigan University in Kalamazoo, MI. Flying was his passion since he was a young boy. He enjoyed his career as a pilot. He loved his family, motorcycles, camping, hunting, nature and dancing. He was a very spiritual man and loved by all who knew him. Andy knew no stranger. Andy is survived by his wife, Mercy Malulu Surrette, of Covington, GA; children, Mikayla Surrette, Andrew "Drew" Surrette, and Ashlynn Surrette; stepchildren, Peter Mutale and Chilufya "ChiChi" Pikiti; mother, Merle (Clyde) Neal; sisters, Karyn (Jim) Owen, Kimberly (Shawn) Murphy, and Sherron (Lee) Howerton; stepbrothers, Dan (Cathy) Neal, Darian (Mary) Neal and Jon (Suzanne) Neal; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins. Rich & Thompson Funeral Service of Burlington is assisting the Surrette family. Rich and Thompson Funeral Service 306 Glenwood Ave., Burlington, NC 27215
