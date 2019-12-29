REIDSVILLE Ms. Alicia Ona Surratt, died Wednesday, December 25, 2019. Funeral services will be conducted 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, December 31, 2019 from the chapel of Johnson & Sons, 115 Holderby Street.
Surratt, Ms. Alicia Ona
Service information
Dec 31
Funeral Service
Tuesday, December 31, 2019
2:00PM
Johnson & Sons Chapel
115 Holderby Street
Reidsville, NC 27320
