REIDSVILLE Ms. Alicia Ona Surratt, died Wednesday, December 25, 2019. Funeral services will be conducted 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, December 31, 2019 from the chapel of Johnson & Sons, 115 Holderby Street.

Service information

Dec 31
Funeral Service
Tuesday, December 31, 2019
2:00PM
Johnson & Sons Chapel
115 Holderby Street
Reidsville, NC 27320
