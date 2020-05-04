AUGUST 13, 1938 - APRIL 24, 2020 Joseph Surgeon, Jr., 81, of 6265 Burlington Rd., Gibsonville, died Friday, April 24, 2020 at Wesley Long Community Hospital in Greensboro. Graveside Services, 1:00 PM, Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at Lakeview Memorial Park, 3600 N. O'Henry Blvd., Greensboro, NC. (For Immediate Family Only) . Arrangements by Community Funeral Service, Inc.

