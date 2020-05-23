MAY 1, 1930 - MAY 20, 2020 William "Bill" Graham Sumner, 90, passed away at home surrounded by family on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at 8:40 a.m. A Guilford County resident since 1973, Bill was born in New Bedford, MA, on May 1, 1930, to the late Joseph "Joe" and Ada Sumner. He was a member of Holy Trinity Church in Greensboro. After graduating in 1951 from the New Bedford Institute of Textile Technology (University of MA), Bill joined the U.S. Army where he taught petroleum analysis. He then worked for U.S. Testing Laboratories, GAF (General Aniline & Film), and then Armour Industrial Chemical Company in Chicago. In 1968, Bill was hired as a product manager for specialty chemicals at Geigy Dyestuffs. He successfully worked in sales/sales management, was the first business director for the chelating business unit, and as sales director for CIBA-GEIGY, until his retirement in July, 1992. Bill was a devoted husband, father, and loving grandfather. He was also a friend of Bill W.'s. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Johnny Sumner. Bill is survived by his wife of 68 years, Nancy Mercer Sumner; one brother; two sisters; sons, Scott Sumner (Beverly) of Reddington Beach, FL, and Paul Sumner (Linda) of Greensboro, NC; daughters, Lisa Herman (Aaron) of Watertown, MA, and Carole Pickard (Bill) of Pisgah Forest, NC; seven grandsons; three granddaughters; 11 great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Wounded Warriors, 1990 Fordham Dr., Suite 100, Fayetteville, NC 28304. Hanes-Lineberry N. Elm St. Chapel in Greensboro has the honor of assisting the family with arrangements. Due to our uncertain times, a celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date. Please share memories or offer online condolences at www.haneslineberryfhnorthelm.com.
