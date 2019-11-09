OCTOBER 29, 2019 Dr. William Arthur Sumner, Jr., formerly of Greensboro, North Carolina, passed away on October 29, 2019. Dr. Sumner is survived by his loving family and friends, including: his daughter Lynda (Chuck) and his granddaughter Kathryn; his daughter Suzanne (Wyatt); his son Todd (Sherry) and his grandson Jude. As director of the Greensboro Veterinary Hospital, Dr. Sumner certified his hospital under the American Animal Hospital Association (AAHA), an agency that accredits veterinary hospitals that demonstrate benchmarks of excellence. Dr. Sumner served as the president of the North Carolina Veterinary Medical Association, and he was awarded its Distinguished Veterinarian Award. In addition, Dr. Sumner represented North Carolina as a delegate to the American Veterinary Medical Association. Most notably, Dr. Sumner was installed as president of the American Animal Hospital Association to advocate for the highest standards in treatment care for pets nationwide. Dr. Sumner's tireless work with AAHA garnered him the AAHA Charles E. Bild Practitioner Award. In appreciation for Dr. Sumner's advocacy to found NCSU's Veterinary School, NCSU conferred to him the status of honorary alumnus. Dr. Sumner also served as president of the Guilford County Humane Society and started the Pamlico Animal Welfare Society. Perhaps Dr. Sumner's greatest legacy is the large number of veterinarians and doctors he inspired and mentored over his long career. Dr. Sumner dedicated his time on this earth to loving his family and friends, enjoying the great outdoors, ensuring the best possible care for God's creatures, recognizing the potential in others and helping them achieve their dreams. A memorial celebration of Dr. Sumner's life will be held at St. Mary's Episcopal Church at 800 Rountree Street, Kinston, North Carolina 28501 on Sunday, November 10, 2019 at 2 p.m. Donations can be made to any Hospice agency, or any local animal welfare agency.
