FEBRUARY 10, 1961 - JULY 17, 2019 Timothy Lee Summey, 58, died Wednesday July17 after battling cancer since 2015. Tim was the most selfless and giving person. He was truly one of a kind. His spirit, attitude, compassion and humor will be missed by all who called him a friend. A celebration of life will be held in September. Date to be determined. Affordable cremations 2901 Lyndhurst avenue
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.