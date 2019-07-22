FEBRUARY 10, 1961 - JULY 17, 2019 Timothy Lee Summey, 58, died Wednesday July17 after battling cancer since 2015. Tim was the most selfless and giving person. He was truly one of a kind. His spirit, attitude, compassion and humor will be missed by all who called him a friend. A celebration of life will be held in September. Date to be determined. Affordable cremations 2901 Lyndhurst avenue

Tags

Load entries