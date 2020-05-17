GIBSONVILLE John D. Summers, 54, died Thursday, May 14, 2020. A memorial celebration of life will be held 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at Serenity Funeral Home, 1024 Homeland Avenue. Serenity Funeral Home & Cremations is assisting the family.

