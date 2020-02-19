AUGUST 7, 1931 - FEBRUARY 15, 2020 Clarence Ludwick Summers, 88, passed away Saturday, February 15, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born in this same house on August 7, 1931 in Guilford County to the late Lester Summers and Barbara Ada Whitesell Summers. Clarence's father and grandfather were also born and died in the home place. Clarence was the owner/operator of CL Summers and Son Trucking and Grading, Inc. and the owner/operator of Circle S Arena and Stables. He was able to work to age 77, before his physical health wouldn't allow him to climb on his loader any longer. Clarence was a loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend who will be dearly missed. He loved the outdoors, running his loader and was proud of his horse farm. Clarence was a member of Friedens Lutheran Church, a lifelong member of AQHA, Palomino and Paint Association. He is survived by his daughter, Cindy Summers Poythress and husband David; a son, Clarence "Ludd" Ludwick Summers II and wife Shanna; grandchildren, Bo Ludwick Cook and wife Sarah, Trevor Ludwick Summers and Samera Summers; great-granddaughter, Kelsey Cook. Clarence was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Lester Roland Summers. The celebration of life service will be held at 3 p.m., Friday, February 21, 2020 at Brightwood Christian Church by Eric Rudd with the burial to follow at Friedens Lutheran Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Brightwood Christian Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Greater Vision Academy, 495 Brightwood Church Road, Gibsonville, NC 27249. Lowe Funeral Home is serving the Summers family. You may sign the online register book at www.lowefuneralhome.com. Lowe Funeral Home & Crematory 2205 S. Church Street, Graham, NC 27253
