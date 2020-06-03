APRIL 19, 1977 - MAY 30, 2020 John James "Jay" Sullivan III died on Saturday, May 30, 2020 following a brief illness. Jay was born in Thomasville, NC to Janice and John Sullivan, Jr. He grew up in Greensboro, NC. His parents and his brother Robert Laughter Sullivan and Robert's wife, Jacqueline, survive him. Jay is also survived by his uncle, the Rev. Charles Edgar, D.D. (Joyce) and their children: Neal McKinney (Janice), Beth Cooper (Michael), Katie Willis (Mike), William McKinney (Sherry), Margie Ligon (Matt), and the Rev. Chip Edgar III (Beth); his Uncle Blue Meyers; Kimberly Smith; Erin Philipy (Brooke); Leslie Elmore (Roger); and Bryan Laughter. His girlfriend, Jamie Kay Lunsford, also survives him. Jay was preceded in death by his aunt Susan Laughter Meyers and uncle Gene Laughter (Nadine). As a child, Jay annually attended Gwynn Valley Camp in the Western North Carolina mountains and returned there to work as a staff member for many college summers. Jay loved the various pursuits he learned there and was happiest growing vegetables, raising farm animals and spending time outdoors. Jay was also involved with Boy Scouts, youth soccer, track & field, cross country, and participated in youth activities and mission trips with First Presbyterian Church. Jay and his friends loved to hike in the mountains and sometimes spent weekends camping near Boone, NC. He was a 1996 graduate of Page High School and in 2000 he graduated from Appalachian State University with a degree in construction technology and was a member of Delta Chi fraternity. He went on to earn his general contractor's license and worked as superintendent and project manager with several large construction and real estate development companies. Beyond just a profession, he loved using his construction knowledge and skills to renovate the various homes that he lived in with his former wife, Amy McCollum Sullivan. Jay's many friends and extended family members will miss his genuine smile, caring nature and calming presence. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the memorial service will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to First Presbyterian Church designated for "Hot Dish and Hope Ministry," c/o 617 North Elm St., Greensboro, NC 27401 or to the charity of one's choice. Online condolences may be made through www.haneslineberryfhnelm.com. Hanes-Lineberry Funeral Services 515 N. Elm St.
