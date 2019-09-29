AGE 76 - SEPTEMBER 21, 2019 Memorial service will be Wed, Oct. 2nd at 7:00 PM at Grace Community Church, (Eagles Nest) 643 W Gate City Blvd, Greensboro, NC 27403. Wesley was a lifetime resident of Greensboro. He is predeceased by his father, Frank Wesley Suits and mother, Rena Eubanks Suits. He is survived by his brother Douglas Eugene Suits, sister-in-law, Sandra Peters Suits and nephew, Jeremy B. Suits of Snellville, GA Memorial contributions may be made to Grace Community Church at address above.

