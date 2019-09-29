AGE 76 - SEPTEMBER 21, 2019 Memorial service will be Wed, Oct. 2nd at 7:00 PM at Grace Community Church, (Eagles Nest) 643 W Gate City Blvd, Greensboro, NC 27403. Wesley was a lifetime resident of Greensboro. He is predeceased by his father, Frank Wesley Suits and mother, Rena Eubanks Suits. He is survived by his brother Douglas Eugene Suits, sister-in-law, Sandra Peters Suits and nephew, Jeremy B. Suits of Snellville, GA Memorial contributions may be made to Grace Community Church at address above.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.