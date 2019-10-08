MAY 4, 1923 - OCTOBER 6, 2019 Dr. Ann Howard Suggs, age 96, of Asheboro, passed away on Sunday, October 6, 2019 at Universal Health Care of Ramseur. She is survived by her sons, Joseph Russell Suggs, Jr. and wife Sidniee C. of Advance, Richard Howard Suggs and John Reid Suggs, both of Asheboro; daughter, Catherine (Mrs. Dean) Gardiner of Stokesdale; sisters-in-law, Mrs. O'Dene Suggs and Mrs. Lilly Suggs, both of Asheboro; and grandchildren, William Suggs, Samantha Suggs, Daniel Gardiner and Benjamin Gardiner. The family will receive friends on Thursday, October 10, 2019 from 4 to 8 p.m. at her residence. Pugh Funeral Home in Asheboro is serving the Suggs family. Pugh Funeral Home 437 Sunset Ave., Asheboro, NC 27203
