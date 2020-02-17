Vashti "Ty" Furches Sugg, 94, passed away on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Beacon Place. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, February18 at 11:00 am at Hanes Lineberry North Elm Chapel in the Lineberry Center. Family visitation will be held prior to the service starting at 10:00 am. "Ty" was born in Davie County to the late John and Judson James Furches. She was a graduate of N.C. Baptist Hospital. She was a nurse practitioner, and served as the Guilford County Director of Family Planning for many years. She was instrumental in starting the Guilford County Maternity Training Program. She was the second family- planning nurse practitioner in the state. She acted as a practitioner in three counties where there were few or no OB-GYNs. She was the recipient of the Margaret B. Dolan achievement award for exceptional nursing. She was a former member of College Park United Methodist Church and the Rebekahs, an independent Order of the Odd Fellows. She was preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband of almost fifty years, Edward Leonard Sugg, Sr.; daughter Connie Jean Sugg and her eight siblings. "Ty" is survived by her children, E. Leonard Sugg, II and wife Donna of Murrells Inlet, SC, and Mark David Sugg and wife Kathy of Stokesdale, NC; six grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Beacon Place, 2502 Summit Avenue Greensboro, NC 27405 or to the American Cancer Society, 7027 Albert Pick Rd, Greensboro, NC 27409 in memory of Vashti Sugg. Hanes Lineberry North Elm Chapel is serving the Sugg family. Online condolences may be made to www.haneslineberryfuneralhomes.com
