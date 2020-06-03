Al'jeanne "Jeanne" Dixon Suffern, 86, of Greensboro, NC, passed away on May 31, 2020. Jeanne was born on Jan. 29, 1934 in Burlington, NC in Alamance County, and was the youngest of nine children to parents Robeston and Nagatha Guy Dixon. She was a graduate of Dudley High School,and worked various jobs after being widowed at a young age left to raise three children. She took on the role of playing both mother and father, and despite many hardships she always tried to provide her children a loving home. Jeanne truly was a dedicated mother first and foremost. She treasured her children dearly, and embraced life, and every moment with them. She had a vivacious personality, and always made people around her laugh. She easily made new friends everywhere she went. Jeanne retired from Gilbarco, and worked afterwards for her brother Harris, and his son at their business Raleigh Street Pool Room where her customers loved her. She would always say that was her "Fun Job." Jeanne never remarried after the death of her beloved husband, and father of her children, Douglas "Dougie" Suffern, who predeceased her by 49 years. She is survived by her children Dwayne Suffern, and wife Denise, Ruzie S. Bondurant, and husband Billy, Shayne Suffern, and wife Rochelle, 3 very special grandchildren Eric, Christian, and Corey, and many nieces and nephews whom she adored. Special love also given to her cousin Claudette D. Brooks of Michigan who was always there for her. Jeanne is preceded in death by her husband Dougie; parents Robeston and Nagatha Dixon; her brothers; Lorenthus (Tom), Willard, Elwood, Adolphus, Thaxton, Harris, and Joel Dixon; and a sister, Ruzie Suggs. Due to the current national pandemic there will unfortunately be no funeral services. The family wishes to thank everyone for all their prayers, love and support during these times. A drive-by memorial service will be held Sunday, June 7th from 2:00-4:00 PM at Jeanne's home, 1516 Glenridge Road, Greensboro, NC.
