DECEMBER 4, 1938 - FEBRUARY 28, 2020 Gibsonville - Fred L. Styles, 81, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, February 28, 2020. He was a native of Guilford County and the husband of 57 years to Sybil Carol Phillips Styles, who survives. Fred was a graduate of Campbell University. He was a teacher, head football coach and athletic director, retiring from Piedmont High School, Monroe, NC. He was a veteran of the US Air Force, playing on the 33rd Air Division All-Star Team baseball team from 1956-57. Fred was a member of Altamahaw Baptist Church, having served as a deacon and was an adult Sunday School teacher for over 54 years during his adult life. He is survived by his wife, Sybil Carol Phillips Styles of the home, and cherished adopted "feline" friends; sister Betty Ransom of Thomasville and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, James Luther and Maude Collins Styles, and ten brothers and sisters. The funeral service will be held on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Altamahaw Baptist Church by Dr. Steve Tucker. The family will receive friends following the service at the church. A graveside service will be held on Monday, March 2, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Pinelawn Memorial Cemetery in Kinston, NC. A request to all people: Please take care of the animals--the Lord's wonderful creation--We are responsible for them. Memorials may be made to Altamahaw Baptist Church, 3445 Altamahaw Church Street, Elon, NC 27244 or the Humane Society of Alamance County, P.O. Box 5117, Burlington, NC 27216. Lowe Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. 2205 S. Church Street, Burlington, NC 27215
Mar 1
Funeral Service
Sunday, March 1, 2020
2:00PM
Altamahaw Baptist Church
3445 Altamahaw Church Street
Elon, NC 27244
Visitation
Sunday, March 1, 2020
3:00PM-4:00PM
Altamahaw Baptist Church
3445 Altamahaw Church Street
Elon, NC 27244
