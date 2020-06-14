FEBRUARY 25, 1927 - MAY 28, 2020 Greensboro, North Carolina Edward Lee Styers, 93, died in his home the afternoon of May 28, 2020. According to his wishes and directive, there will be no funeral service and his body has been donated to the UNC School of Medicine Body Donation Program. When the time is appropriate, a celebration of his life will be scheduled. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of sixty years, Eldene Grogan Styers and seven of his eight siblings: Edna Lillian Styers, Alda Bryan, Thomas Styers, Ethylene Shelley, Isabel Wright, Harold Styers, and Frances Perkins. He is survived by his younger brother, Frank Cadman Styers. Eddie is also survived by his four children, Stephen (Deborah Hill), Dylan (Connie Styers), Cindy (Nader Heydary) and Ellen (Doug Young); seven grandchildren, Nemat Heydary, Mazi Heydary, Lee Styers, Brittany O'Brien, Dariush Heydary, Jay Murphy, and Samantha Stanley; and eight great grandchildren, Stella Heydary, Nemat Heydary, Sebastian Murphy, Dylan Styers, Anthony Heydary, Meadow Murphy, Sterling O'Brien, and Naveed Heydary. Though born in Kings Mountain, North Carolina on February 25, 1927, Eddie only lived there a few months before his family moved to Greensboro. After a few years living near downtown, his parents bought land in the Pinecroft area where the family built three homes for the family. Two houses remain today and one was Eddie's home from 1967 until his death. Eddie was a WWII veteran and served in the Army Air Corps. After his military service, he attended UNC-Chapel Hill where he met his future wife, Eldene Grogan. He worked as a salesman most of his life selling everything from women's lingerie to Renault cars to musical instruments to golf equipment. A musician himself, he invented See Notes in 1964 to help people learn to play guitar. He taught guitar at Harvey West Music Company before joining the PGA as a salesman. In 1979, he founded Four Seasons Golf Company, a manufacturer of golf poles and flags. It was from his company that he slowly retired around 2009. Eddie enjoyed spending time with his friends at breakfast, lunch, and after work for a beer. He stayed in touch with friends from McIver Elementary, Central Junior High, Greensboro Senior High and UNC-Chapel Hill. He was a prankster, the occasional cricket player, and a music lover, but will be remembered by most as a wonderful storyteller. Eddie liked the quote and the poem below: To be what we are, and to become what we are capable of becoming, is the only end of life. Robert Louis Stevenson Ah, make the most of what we yet may spend, Before we too into the Dust descend; Dust into Dust, and under Dust to lie, Sans Wine, sans Song, sans Singer, and- Sans End! Omar Khayyam Forbis and Dick 1118 N. Elm Street Greensboro, NC 27401
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.