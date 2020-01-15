1929 - 2020 Mr. William Leon Stutts, 90, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family, Thursday, January 9, 2020 after a courageous battle with illness. A private viewing was held at Forbis and Dick Funeral Service, 1118 N. Elm St., Greensboro, NC Sunday, January 12, 2020, followed by a private graveside service and interment at Greenhill Cemetery, officiated by the Reverend Jesse Bledsoe. A native of Greensboro, Leon retired from the U.S. Postal Service. He was a devoted and loving husband, father and grandfather. He will forever be remembered for his loving and generous nature. We will forever carry him in our hearts. He was preceded in death by his father Harry C. and mother Eva P. Stutts, brothers Carson and Jack Stutts, wife Shirley Branson Stutts and grandson Tyler William Tilley. Surviving are daughter Sherry of the home, granddaughter Devin of Wilmington, NC, brother and sister-in-law David T. and Rosalee Stutts of Zephyrhills, FL, sisters-in-law Nancy D. Branson and Lorrene C. Stutts of Greensboro, NC and 2 nieces.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.