April 6, 1955 - January 29, 2020 William Lewis Stump, Jr., 64, of Eden passed away on Wednesday morning, January 29, 2020 at Moses Cone Hospital. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, January 31, 2020 at Boone & Cooke, Inc. Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in Ridge-View Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 10-11 am Friday before the service at the funeral home. William was born in Leaksville on April 6, 1955, a son of William Lewis Stump, Sr. and Bessie Robertson Stump, both deceased. He was a retired truck driver. He is survived by his siblings, Debbie Stump Blevins, Sammy Stump and wife Janet and Steve Stump and wife Cindy; his niece, Angie West; his nephews, Casey Land and Patrick O'Dell; and numerous great-nieces and great-nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the Humane Society. Boone & Cooke, Inc. Funeral Home Eden, NC
