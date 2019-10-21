DECEMBER 7, 1950 - OCTOBER 18, 2019 Mr. Larry Keith Stultz, 68, of Eden passed away on Friday morning, October 18, 2019 at Annie Penn Memorial Hospital. A funeral service will be held at 2 pm Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at First United Methodist Church of Draper. Interment will follow in Dan View Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6-8 pm on Monday, October 21, 2019 at Boone & Cooke, Inc. Funeral Home and other times at the residence. Keith was born in Eden on December 7, 1950, a son of Larry Randle Stultz and Dora Saunders Stultz, both deceased. He was retired from Duke Energy, Dan River Steam Station. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing. He loved all people especially children. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers-in-law, Jimmy Johnson and Wayne Wright; and his sister-in-law, Becky Johnson. He is survived by his wife, Martha Wright Stultz of the home; his daughters, Allison Glaspie and husband Steven of Eden, Mindy Stultz Childress and husband Tim of Greensboro; his siblings, Elwood Stultz of Greensboro, Eleanor Perdue and husband James of Eden, Karen Johnson of Eden; his sisters-in-law, Marie Dixon and husband Steve of Summerfield; his brother-in-law, Walter Johnson of Ruffin; and his grandchildren, Simon Larry Glaspie, Benjamin Childress. Ayden Childress, Zachary Childress, Sarah Catherine Childress; and numerous nephews, nieces and extended family. The family would like to thank all of the doctors, nurses and staff of the 2nd floor ICU of Annie Penn Hospital, not only for their care and concern for Keith but also for the love and kindness shown to the family during his stay. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to First United Methodist Church, 130 Main Street, Eden, NC 27288 or to Dan View Cemetery, PO Box 594, Eden, NC 27289. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.booneandcooke.com. Boone & Cooke, Inc. Funeral Home Eden, NC
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.