STUDEBAKER, CHARLOTTE ANN MELVIN SEPTEMBER 6, 1942 - September 3, 2019 Charlotte Ann Melvin Studebaker, 76, of both Greensboro and North Myrtle Beach, passed away Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at Beacon Place, surrounded by family. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Hanes-Lineberry N. Elm St. Chapel, 515 N. Elm St., in Greensboro. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the memorial service at the funeral home from 1 until 2 p.m. Born in Tarheel, NC September 6, 1942 to the late William Jefferson Melvin and Louise Kinlaw Melvin Holmes, Charlotte was of the Baptist faith. She was a member of the Civitan International Service Club in Greensboro and the ABW (American Business Women Association), a real estate investor and a self-employed hairstylist. Charlotte was a loving and devoted mother, sister, grandmother, and friend who was loved by many and will be missed by all who knew her. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Keith Melvin. Those left to cherish her memory include her sons, Jeffrey Scott of Greensboro and C. Edward and his wife Patty of Seven Lakes; granddaughters, Morgan Studebaker, Meredith Arnold Smith and her husband Shawn; great-granddaughters, Zoey and Kyleigh Smith; brothers, Mack Melvin and his wife Marrianne and Bill Melvin and his wife Rebecca; and her beloved pet Baylee. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of Greensboro, 2500 Summit Ave., Greensboro, NC 27405. Online condolences may be made at www.haneslineberryfhnorthelm.com.
