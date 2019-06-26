GREENSBORO Mrs. Betty Jo Stripe, 82, of Greensboro, passed away on June 5, 2019 at her home. A graveside funeral service will be conducted at two o'clock on Saturday, June 29, 2019, at Greenview Cemetery in Reidsville. Rev. Gene Dean will officiate. Mrs. Stripe was a native of Rockingham County. She worked as a legal secretary and court reporter. She was a partner with her husband, the late Norman Stripe, in Stripe Reporting Services and Alternate Resources. She loved cats and helped strays find homes. She is survived by her daughter, Gretchen Stripe; brother, Donald Trent and wife, Peggy; nephews, Bruce and Mike Trent. The family will receive friends on Saturday from eleven o'clock until one o'clock at Advantage Funerals and Cremations, 1900 Vanstory Street, Greensboro, North Carolina 27403. Online condolences may be posted at www.advantagegreensboro.com.
