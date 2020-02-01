Jesse Wayne Strider, 74, died on Friday, January 31, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family. Military graveside services will be conducted at 11 a.m., Monday, February 3, 2020, in Evergreen Memory Gardens. A native of Rockingham Co., he was a son of the late Cleo Reuben and Viola Ferguson Strider and had lived in the Monroeton community most of his life. Wayne was a former employee of ZARN and later retired from Miller Brewery and was a co-owner with his wife of Settle Street Station Antique Mall. He was a taxidermist, taught taxidermy at RCC, was an avid hunter and fisherman, and a member of Fairview Baptist Church. Wayne specialized in antique hand tools and farm tools and he was a US Air Force veteran of the Vietnam War. Surviving is his wife, Bobbie Bailey Strider of the home; son, Keith Strider (Cynthia) of Randleman; brother, Mark Strider (Heather) of Reidsville; sister, Sandra Vernon (David) of Reidsville; grandchildren, Bailey Strider, Chesney Strider, Maddison Price (Aaron), and Brock McNabb (Casey); 3 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Debbie Hopkins (Jeff); brother-in-law, Steve Bailey (Debbie); and several loving nieces and nephews. The family will see friends from 4 till 6 p.m. Sunday, February 2, 2020, at Citty Funeral Home and at other times at the residence. Memorials may be made to Hospice of Rockingham Co., P.O. Box 281, Wentworth, NC 27375. Online condolences may be made at www.cittyfh.com. Citty Funeral Home 308 Lindsey St. Reidsville, NC 27320
Strider, Jesse Wayne
