OCTOBER 4, 1927 - JULY 5, 2020 Elizabeth Miller Strickler of Greensboro, NC passed away on July 5th, 2020 at Cone Hospital. A private service will be held at New Providence Presbyterian Church in Raphine, Virginia for the family, Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 2 p.m. Elizabeth is predeceased by her husband of 62 years, Wallace A. Strickler. She is survived by three sons, Alan Strickler of Raphine, VA, Dale Strickler and wife Linda of Irving, TX, Dean Strickler and wife Karen of Staley, NC. She is also survived by her two brothers Milton Miller of Raphine, VA and Joe Miller of Oxnard, CA, ten grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Elizabeth Bell Miller was born October 4,1927. She grew up to be valedictorian at Brownsburg High School in 1945. She graduated from Montreat College and then married Wallace Strickler. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She loved gardening and working with missions through First Presbyterian Church, where she was a long-time member. She lived a long and blessed life and will be greatly missed by all. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Presbyterian church, 617 N. Elm St., Greensboro, NC 27401. As a way of remembering and sharing memories, everyone is invited to go to www.forbisanddick.com and share with the family on their tribute page. Forbis and Dick North Elm Chapel is assisting the Strickler family with the arrangements.
