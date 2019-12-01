SEPTEMBER 26, 1949 - NOVEMBER 19, 2019 Linda Idol Strickland, 70, a lifelong resident of Greensboro, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, November 19, 2019. She was born September 26, 1949 in Greensboro, the daughter of Clarence Vernon Idol, Jr. of Greensboro, and Johnnie Lou Nichols Idol, of Hodges, Alabama. Linda graduated from Guilford High School in 1967 and later attended what was then called Guilford Technical Institute, now Guilford Technical Community College. She worked for over 25 years with Cass Jewelers. She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother, Jimmy Wayne Idol Sr., her paternal grandparents Clarence Vernon Idol Sr. and Mary Nell Jones, both of Guilford County, her maternal grandparents John Morgan Nichols and Mollie Ellen Giddy, both of Hodges, Alabama; her maternal aunts Somar Fleming of Hamilton, Alabama, and Luna Olsen of Battle Creek, Michigan, as well as her nephew, also of Greensboro, and several great aunts, great uncles, and cousins. Linda is survived by her daughter, Lindsey Nichole Strickland of Greensboro; her son, Jeremy Wayne Strickland and wife, of Summerfield, a niece and several grandnieces and grandnephews, cousins, as well as her beloved four-legged grandchildren, and her own cat, Thomas; also by her husband, Marshall Wayne Strickland, of Beaufort County. Her joys in life included traveling, camping and fishing, going to the movies and out to eat, donuts, chatting and visiting with friends, spending time enjoying nature and animals, cooking, and above all else her greatest joy was her children. Private family services were held on Saturday, November 23, 2019. Linda's cremains were laid peacefully to rest with her beloved family, in a private graveside service on Monday, November 25, 2019, at Guilford Memorial Park. As Linda was a lover of all animals, the family requests that any memorials be made in Linda's memory to the Davidson County Animal Shelter, the SPCA of the Triad, or any other animal rescue of your choice. Online condolences can be made at www.haneslineberryfhsedgefield.com. Hanes Lineberry Sedgefield Chapel 6000 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro, NC 27407
