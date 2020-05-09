Elder James Rover Strickland peacefully passed away on Sunday, May 3, 2020 at Baptist Hospital in Winston-Salem, North Carolina while surrounded by family members as he was listening to his favorite song, Amazing Grace. He was born on March 6, 1921 to Floyd Chester Strickland and Florence Fralin Strickland in Surry County, North Carolina. He married his high school sweetheart, Jennie Bell King, May 26, 1940; and, upon her death, they had been married 77 years. Elder Strickland Is survived by eight of his ten children: Wilna Wilkerson of St. Leonard, MD; Samuel Lawrence Strickland of Winston-Salem, NC; Ora Lea Strickland of Weston, FL; Myranda Strickland of Silver Spring, MD; Eric Daniel Strickland of Bouie, MD; Maricia Parks of Hope Mills, NC; Phyllis Williams of Bellaire, MD and Sedalia Strickland Horton of Pleasant Garden, NC. He is also survived by two brothers: Joe Louis Strickland of Detroit, MI and George W. Strickland of Southfield, MI; and one sister, Sadie George of Mount Airy, NC; as well as 20 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews. Elder Strickland was a highly regarded Mount Airy minister, pastor, farmer, and community leader. His ministry spanned more than 66 years. He was the founding pastor of Kings Mountain View Progressive Primitive Baptist Church in Westfield, NC for 57 years. He also served as pastor for: Samuel's Grove (Friendship) Progressive Primitive Baptist Church, Ararat, VA (18 years); Clarks Creek Progressive Primitive Baptist Church, Ararat, VA (36 1/2 years); and, Freedom Progressive Primitive Baptist Church, Mount Airy, NC (8 years). He was moderator of the Sandy Ridge Progressive Primitive Baptist Association for 32 years, for a total of 17 churches; served for over 40 years as treasurer for the NC/VA State Primitive Baptist Convention; was on the Revision Board of the Primitive Baptist Discipline for the National Primitive Baptist Convention, USA; and was a Publishing Board Member for the National Primitive Baptist Convention, USA. Elder Strickland was a member of the Greater Mount Airy Ministerial Alliance, where he served as president, and was chaplain of Northern Hospital of Surry County, Mount Airy, NC. He also was radio minister for "Morning Devotions," broadcasting on WPAQ and WSYD radio stations in Mount Airy, NC. In addition to his religious affiliations, Elder Strickland was active in the community as: a board member of Northern Hospital of Surry County Board of Directors, Mount Airy, NC; a 32 Degree Scottish Rite Mason; a member of the North Carolina Draft Board during the Vietnam Conflict; and helped organize and served as a member of the 4-Way Fire Department for Toast Community in Surry County, NC when it was organized in 1946. A well-known farmer, Elder Strickland owned and managed a farm enterprise until retiring in 1999, where the primary income was from tobacco. He grew as much as 90 acres of tobacco yearly; raised 28,000 broiler chickens per year for Wayne Poultry which provided chickens to Holly Farms and Tyson Foods. In 1965, he was classified and voted as the "Number One Farmer in Surry County, North Carolina," and was selected "FHA North Carolina Farmer of the Year" among 14 counties in the state. Elder Strickland's remains will lay in state at Jones School Auditorium, Mount Airy, NC on Sunday, May 10, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. A private graveside service will be conducted at the Skyline Memory Gardens, Mount Airy. NC on Monday, May 11, 2020. Spencer Funeral Directors are in charge of all services and arrangements.
