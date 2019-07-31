GREENSBORO Murphy Street, 84, died Saturday, July 27, 2019. A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, July 31 at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 1301 Alamance Church Rd. at 10 a.m. Hargett Funeral Service is assisting the family.
