GREENSBORO Irene Street, 85, died Friday, September 20, 2019. A homegoing celebration will be held Saturday, September 28 at Goldie Hargett Memorial Chapel, 905 E. Market St. at 12 p.m. Services entrusted to Hargett Funeral Service.
