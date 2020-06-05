JULY 20, 1943 - JUNE 2, 2020 Julian, NC: Kenneth Wayne Straughan, 76, of Julian, NC, passed away at Moses Cone Hospital on Tuesday June 2, 2020 while surrounded by his loving family. Kenneth leaves to cherish in his memory, his loving family and wife of 52 years Jane Straughan, children: Haley Kennon (Wesley), Theresa Edwards (Scott), Kenneth Straughan, Katherine Straughan, Wanda Denny (Schonn), sister: Wanda Gorrell, Larry Straughan, grandchildren: Alan, Schonn, Sydney, Corey, Nick, Shana, great-grandchild: Jayci, and a host of nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents: Marvin and Geneva Straughan, 2 brothers, and 2 sisters. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Monnett Road Baptist Church, 6033 Monnett Road, Julian, NC 27283. After the funeral the family invites friends to join them for repast and to celebrate the life of Kenneth on Alamance Church Road, Julian, NC 27283. Arrangements entrusted to Triad Cremation & Funeral Service of Greensboro, NC. Triad Cremation & Funeral Service 2110 Veasley St. Greensboro, NC 27407

