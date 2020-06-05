JULY 20, 1943 - JUNE 2, 2020 Julian, NC: Kenneth Wayne Straughan, 76, of Julian, NC, passed away at Moses Cone Hospital on Tuesday June 2, 2020 while surrounded by his loving family. Kenneth leaves to cherish in his memory, his loving family and wife of 52 years Jane Straughan, children: Haley Kennon (Wesley), Theresa Edwards (Scott), Kenneth Straughan, Katherine Straughan, Wanda Denny (Schonn), sister: Wanda Gorrell, Larry Straughan, grandchildren: Alan, Schonn, Sydney, Corey, Nick, Shana, great-grandchild: Jayci, and a host of nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents: Marvin and Geneva Straughan, 2 brothers, and 2 sisters. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Monnett Road Baptist Church, 6033 Monnett Road, Julian, NC 27283. After the funeral the family invites friends to join them for repast and to celebrate the life of Kenneth on Alamance Church Road, Julian, NC 27283. Arrangements entrusted to Triad Cremation & Funeral Service of Greensboro, NC. Triad Cremation & Funeral Service 2110 Veasley St. Greensboro, NC 27407
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.