GREENSBORO COLEEN Schoendienst Strain, daughter of the late Louis and Loretta Schoendienst, and wife of 45 years to James Ronald Strain (Dec. 2009), passed away in North Carolina on May 17, 2019. She leaves behind her two beloved sisters Anita Russell and Joan Bacon and their families, as well as her son James and daughter Carolyn and five grandchildren. A memorial service celebrating and honoring Coleen's life, will be held on Sunday, June 16, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Westover Church, 505 Muirs Chapel Rd., Greensboro, NC 27410. Coleen spent her life caring for others, for many years as a homemaker while attending nursing school, and then as an ICU nurse and as Nursing Administrator at Cape Canaveral Hospital in Florida. In her off hours, she often tended to wild animals, from bluebirds and ducks to a stranded baby manatee found in her backyard. She loved gardening and was a talented piano player and oil painter. Her big heart and sarcastic sense of humor will be deeply missed by all who knew her. Online condolence may be made at www.haneslineberryfhnorthelm.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.