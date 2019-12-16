APRIL 2, 1929 - DECEMBER 13, 2019 Zack Barrow "Sonny" Strader, 90, passed away on Friday, December 13, 2019 at Annie Penn Hospital. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 AM, Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at Mount Carmel United Methodist Church Cemetery with Rev. Ralph Clayton officiating. Military rites will be performed by the Rockingham County Honor Guard. Sonny was born in Brunswick County, Va. to the late Lindsey Benton Strader and Mary "Iva" French Strader. He served in the US Army and was a retiree of Dan River Mills and was of the Baptist faith. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Alma Stanley Strader and brother, Cecil Strader. Survivors are his sister, Mary Isley and husband, Jerry; special nephew, Doug Isley and special niece, Pam McDaniel. The family will receive friends at Wilkerson Funeral Home on Tuesday evening, December 17th from 6:00 8:00 PM. Memorial contributions may be made to Mt. Carmel UMC Cemetery Fund, 361 Mt. Carmel Church Road, Ruffin, NC 27326 or Rockingham County, NC VFW. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wilkersonfuneral.com
