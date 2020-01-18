JANUARY 9, 1927 - JANUARY 16, 2020 Thomas Edward "Stokey" Stowe, age 93, of Eden, passed away on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at UNC Rockingham Nursing and Rehab Center. A graveside service will be held 2 p.m. on Tuesday at Ridgeview Memorial Gardens. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service from 12:45 till 1:45 at Fair Funeral Home before proceeding to the graveside service. Stokey was born January 9, 1927 in Rockingham County to the late John Thomas Stowe and Mattie Grogan Stowe. He retired from Fieldcrest Mills. Stokey enjoyed playing "bingo," but most of all, he loved to ride and show his Tennessee walking horse "Ultra Bright." He was preceded in death, along with his parents, by his wife Ruby Montgomery Stowe and 4 siblings. Survivors are sisters-in-law: Carol Sharp and husband Gene and Margaret Shockley and special friend Sharon Mitchell. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.fairfuneralhome.com. Fair Funeral Home Po box 337 Eden, NC 27289
Stowe, Thomas E. "Stokey"
