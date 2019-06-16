BEATRICE BEA R. STOVER GREENSBORO BEATRICE "Bea" R. Stover, 97, of Whitestone Masonic and Eastern Star Community passed away June 11, 2019. A private Burial will be held followed by a 2:00 pm memorial service on Monday, June 17, 2019 at the Whitestone Chapel, 700 S. Holden Road, Greensboro, NC. She was born March 9,1922 in Augusta County Virginia and was the daughter of the late Clarence W. and Lena Maude Redner. She was a resident of the Masonic home since 1995 and was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and aunt. She graduated from North River High School in Harrisonburg, Virginia. In 1946 she married Richard 0. Stover and they enjoyed 58 years together. After moving to Greensboro from Harrisonburg she was an active member of Eastern Star Chapter #379 for over 65 years. She also enjoyed many years of volunteering in schools, hospitals, the American Red Cross, Blood Mobile and her church, Starmount Presbyterian. Her true love was her compassion for her family, friends and neighbors. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard 0. Stover, sisters, Helen Simmons and Jean Landram, and brothers, Carl and Donald Redner. She left many memories with her daughter, Debbie S. Troxler (John), son, Dick Stover, grandchildren, Wendy T. Wells (Bryan), Thomas Troxler, Amy S. Ramsey (Joby) and her great grandchildren, Cody and Zachary Wells, Leah Troxler, Midian, Hesli and Omree Ramsey and many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to The North Carolina Masonic and Eastern Star Home Foundation, 700 South Holden Road, Greensboro, North Carolina, 27407. Online condolences may be made at www.forbisanddick.com.
