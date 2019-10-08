MARCH 18, 1936 - OCTOBER 6, 2019 GREENSBORO - Shirley Ray Stout, age 83, passed peacefully into the loving arms of Jesus on Sunday, October 6, 2019. A memorial service will be held at a later date to allow her oldest son, Ty, to attend. He is currently recovering from surgery and undergoing rehab at Duke Hospital. Shirley was born in Burlington, NC to the late Robert and Mazie Ray. She graduated from Williams High School and attended Woman's College, now UNC-G. She married Paige Stout of Haw River in 1957 and they were happily married for 60 years. They moved to Greensboro in 1962 where Shirley later worked in human resources for two surgical practices, jobs she dearly loved. Our mom loved everyone and was always the life of every party or get-together. She loved her family with a passion as well as shopping and music. She sang in and won several talent competitions in her youth and enjoyed singing in the choir for many years. She also loved the beach, especially family vacations to Hilton Head. She is survived by daughter, Kelly Stout Bowman (David) of Greensboro, sons, Ty Stout (Carla) of Charlotte and Chris Stout (Sharon) of Carolina Beach; grandchildren, Lindsay Bowman Harrell (Criss), Will Bowman (Katherine), Luke Stout (Amy), Cameryn, Noelle and Ben Stout; great-grandchildren, Caleb, Mason, Chad and Chase Harrell; sisters, Sylvia Powell, Bobbie Dickerson and Jo Turner and many nieces and nephews. Memorial contributions may be made to the General Fund at Guilford College United Methodist Church, 1205 Fleming Road, Greensboro, NC 27410 or to Hospice of Greensboro, 2500 Summit Avenue, Greensboro, NC 27405. The family wishes to thank the caregivers at Blumenthal's and Hospice. Forbis and Dick Guilford Chapel is serving the family and online condolences may be offered at www.forbisanddick.com. Forbis and Dick Guilford Chapel 5926 West Friendly Avenue, Greensboro, NC 27410
