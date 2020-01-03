DECEMBER 30, 2019 Amelia Boren Cloninger Stout, age 92, passed away in Morehead City, NC on 30 December 2019. Born in Greensboro, NC to Charles William and Helen Boren Cloninger, Amelia attended Greensboro High School through the eleventh grade, and took her twelfth year at Ashley Hall in Charleston, SC. She was a graduate from Woman's College in 1947 with a BA in English. "Meegie," as she was known to family and friends, grew up in Greensboro, NC and Washington, DC. She was married at Muir's Chapel Methodist Church and in later years was a member of Grace Methodist Church and West Market Street Methodist Church. Meegie lived a long and interesting life centered around family and friends. She helped her husband build and run STOCO, Inc. for decades. She was a reporter in the 60's for the Greensboro News & Record. Throughout her life, she was an active member in the Junior League, Reviewers, Garden Club, Study Club, the Leftovers, Bridge Club, Historical Book Club of North Carolina, Century Club, UNCG Alumni Association, and was a charter member of the Greensboro Symphony Guild. She was a great and loyal friend, dedicated volunteer, and fun Mom who enjoyed joining her children and friends in all sorts of adventures like the Theater Train, camping and trips to the beach. She had an amazing talent for clever, creative writing, although it was a special sparkle in her eyes and infectious laughter that drew people in. Meegie was a people person who loved sitting around and talking about all kinds of topics. She loved a good joke and had a wicked sense of humor. She will be greatly missed, and yet continues to live on within each of us by her many stories, family tales, genealogy lessons, memories, poems, limericks, and other witty compositions. Her husband, Henry Hunter Stout, preceded her in death. She is survived by her three children, Ferdinand R. Stout II; Amry Stout Cox; Marlen Stout Neese Ellis Chappell and four grandchildren. Memorial contributions in lieu of flowers can be made to the Greensboro Symphony Orchestra, 200 N. Davie St., Suite 301, Greensboro, NC 27401. Brooks Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City, NC has a tribute wall on their website, brooksfuneralhomeandcrematory.com, where you may leave notes and remembrances. Brooks Funeral Home and Crematory 201 Professional Circle, Morehead City, NC 28557
Stout, Amelia "Meegie" Cloninger
