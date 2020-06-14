JUNE 14, 1958 - JUNE 11, 2020 Erik Stookey passed away doing what he loved on June 11th, 2020. He was born on June 14, 1958, in Clinton, Iowa. Erik was the third child of Daniel and Derelys Stookey, both deceased. He leaves behind his wife of 25 years, Darla Gray Stookey, his two sons, Marshall Gray Stookey, 25 and Anderson Mark Stookey, 18. Erik graduated from T. Wingate Andrews High School in 1976. He received an Associates Degree in Furniture Manufacturing from Catawba Valley Community College in 1979. Erik was never satisfied with performing the same task day in and day out and had several careers in his 61 years. As a young man he was a bartender, a short-order cook, a draftsman/furniture designer. He then installed cabinets for Marsh Furniture all across the Triad, was an appliance repairman, a model shop craftsman at Honda Jet, and finally, owner of his own business installing new cabinetry in new home construction and renovations. The real joy in Erik's life was his family. He met and married the woman of his dreams and became the loving, dutiful father of two handsome boys. Erik loved and always supported his two sons' interests as they grew even volunteering his services to both Cub Scouts, where he served as Head Scout Master of pack 68 in Jamestown, and Boy Scouts through the years. When he wasn't working or spending time with his family, Erik could be found in his garage listening to NPR or a NASCAR race and excelling at a new hobby. These hobbies came to include luthering (building guitars), rebuilding engines, and tinkering with motorcycles, as well as his latest, building rifles and shooting them at his favorite range with his son Anderson. Above all else, Erik was a man with a good heart and a kind soul. He never stood in judgment of others, he saw only the good in people and always could be counted on to help if needed. Erik would not want any of you who knew him to be sad, he would insist that you celebrate his life by being kind to others and helping those in need. Please help us celebrate him by raising a glass and toasting a man who was well-loved, whose life was well-lived, and above all else was an example of how we should treat others in this life. Please join us in a celebration of Erik's life on June 15th at 202 Andrea Drive, Jamestown. Drop by any time 2 o'clock or after.
Service information
Jun 15
Time of Remembrance
Monday, June 15, 2020
2:00PM
2:00PM
Family of Mr. Stookey
202 Andrea Dr.
Jamestown, NC 27282
202 Andrea Dr.
Jamestown, NC 27282
Guaranteed delivery before the Time of Remembrance begins.
