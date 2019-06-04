GREENSBORO Mrs. Martha H. Stone, of Greensboro, went to her heavenly home on June 2, 2019, surrounded by her family. A funeral service will be held 1 p.m., Wednesday, June 5, at George Brothers Funeral Service. The burial will follow at Lakeview Memorial Park. She was a member of Bethany Baptist Church. She is survived by her husband, Harold Dean Stone; her children and their spouses, Christopher Stone (Lisa), Jeff Stone (Carolyn), Matthew Stone (Beth), and Renee Stone; her grandchildren, Monroe Stone, Hannah Stone, Caleb Stone, Joshua Stone, Grant Stone, Hamilton Stone, Kate Stone, and Sarah Killion; her sisters, Barbara Jones, Catherine Bell (Bob), and Malinda Hodgin. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, June 4, at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of the Piedmont.
