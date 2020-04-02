DECEMBER 13, 1938 - MARCH 30, 2020 Katie Langley Stone, 81, of Greensboro, died Monday, March 30, 2020 at Moses Cone Memorial Hospital after many years of declining health. She was born in Staley, NC on December 13, 1938 to Clark and Lucille Langley. She was a graduate of Elon College and worked many years as a public school teacher before going into the mortgage lending business. She was a long-time member of Lawndale Baptist Church, serving in many areas of ministry. Before entering her battle with dementia, she was an avid tennis player, enjoyed gardening and spending time with her grandkids, and going to her mountain house in Virginia. She was a great cook and spent countless summers canning and freezing fresh vegetables from the family garden. She also enjoyed watching birds, especially during her bedridden years. In addition to her parents, Katie was preceded in death by her siblings Linda, Floyd, Paul, and Gattis Langley, Emma Castelloe, and son-in-law Tom Berry. She is survived by her husband of almost 60 years, Earl Stone, her son Bill Stone (Marjorie), daughters Sandra Berry and Alisa Burgess (Clint); grandchildren, Harrison and Caroline Stone, Ashlyn Perry (Bill), Rachel and Leah Berry, and Kate Burgess; and siblings Martha Shelby (Paul), Magdalene Wright (Kelvin), Joe Langley (Becky), and Johnny Langley (Jenny), and a large extended family. The family would also like to extend special gratitude to her faithful caregivers for the last several years, Cynthia Westery and Audrey Watkins. Katie will be laid to rest at Westminster Gardens Cemetery during a private family committal service officiated by Pastors Marion and Jon Boling. Services celebrating Katie's life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please feel free to make a donation in memory of Katie to Lawndale Baptist Church, 3505 Lawndale Drive, Greensboro, NC 27408 or to the charity of your choice. Online condolences may be made at www.haneslineberryfhnorthelm.com.
