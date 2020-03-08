STONE, JUDY NELSON BAYNES FEBRUARY 16, 1932 - MARCH 6, 2020 Judy Nelson Baynes Stone, 88, of the Brian Center Eden, went home to be with The Lord, Friday, March 6, 2020 at the nursing home. Funeral services will be held 2PM at Wilkerson Funeral Home on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 with Pastor Keith Odom officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. The burial will follow at Evergreen Memory Gardens. Mrs. Stone was a native of Stokes County and the daughter of the late, Moir and Virginia Lawson Nelson. She worked at Glen Raven Mills for a number of years. She enjoyed good food, bluegrass music and was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. Along with her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husbands, Carl Baynes and James Stone; sister, Lois Bright; brothers, Elwood, Delane, Otis and Doug Nelson. She is survived by her daughter, Faith Baynes DeMarra; grandson, Christopher Joseph Baynes and Tiyana; great grandchildren, Javen, Zamari, Karlo, Jah'Zere, Jah'Leyah, Jah'Kira, Ariella and Arabella; brother, William Nelson and wife, Doris; sister, Maureen Pardue; a large extended family and special friend, Bryant Gilbert. The family would like to express their heartfelt appreciation and gratitude for the loving care during her stay at the Brian Center in Eden. In Lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, 4A Oak Branch Drive, Greensboro, NC 27407.
Service information
Mar 10
Visitation
Tuesday, March 10, 2020
1:00PM-2:00PM
Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory
1909 Richardson Drive
Reidsville, NC 27320
Mar 10
Funeral Service
Tuesday, March 10, 2020
2:00PM
Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory
1909 Richardson Drive
Reidsville, NC 27320
