MARCH 24, 1936 - MAY 3, 2020 MADISON Gloria Clark Stone, 84, left this earthly life Friday, April 3, 2020, at Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital. A private graveside service will be held, Sunday, April 5, 2020 at Woodland Cemetery with Reverend Randy Jessup officiating. Mrs. Stone was born in Guilford County, to the late Milton Lamb Manning and Bernice Gatewood Manning Stewart. She was a member of the Mayodan First Baptist Church and a past employee of Madison Throwing Plant, MacField and Unifi, Inc. Gloria loved shopping and all sports, especially football and baseball. She was a die hard Carolina fan. In addition to her parents, Gloria was preceded in death by husbands Carlton Joseph Clark and Simon P. Stone. Survivors include her devoted daughter and son-in-law Cathy Clark Tucker and Lee; loving grandchildren Dana Tucker and husband Jacob, Joseph Tucker and wife Claire; great-grandchildren Josie and Tanner Tucker, and Bentley Tucker; sister Gail Cook; two special nephews Al DeLancy (Terri) and Ricky Martin (Kari). Among the many close friends are Ernest and Ruth Duggins and Ron Plunkett. Her special furry pets are Shadow, Teeny, and Miracle Cat. Mrs. Stone will lie instate from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Rockingham County, PO Box 281, Wentworth, NC 27375 or Rockingham County Animal Shelter, 250 Cherokee Camp Road, Reidsville, NC 27320. Colonial Funeral Home in Madison is serving the family. Condolences may be offered at www.colonialfh.net. Colonial Funeral Home & Chapel 127 Ellisboro Rd

To plant a tree in memory of Gloria Stone as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries