Greensboro - Douglas "Doug" Monroe Stone passed away Thursday, February 13, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family. A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, February 16 at Faithway Baptist Church. Family visitation will immediately follow the service. Interment will be at Lakeview Memorial Park at 11 a.m., on Monday, February 17. Doug was born on February 11, 1930 in Guilford County to the late John Monroe Stone and Kate Coltrane Stone. He served in the U.S. Army and was a combat veteran of the Korean conflict. After a career that spanned 43 years, he retired from Cone Mills Corporation, White Oak Plant, in 1988. A member of Faithway Baptist Church since the 1960's, he faithfully served his Lord in many different ministries. Doug was predeceased by his parents and his beloved wife of 64 years, Nancy C. Stone. He is survived by his children, Steven Douglas Stone (Billie), Patricia S. Robinette (David) and Lisa S. Brumfield (Wayne); siblings Harold Stone and Eris Culbreth; 8 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Pl., Memphis, TN 38105. Forbis and Dick North Elm Street location is serving the Stone family.

