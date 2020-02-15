Greensboro - Douglas "Doug" Monroe Stone passed away Thursday, February 13, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family. A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, February 16 at Faithway Baptist Church. Family visitation will immediately follow the service. Interment will be at Lakeview Memorial Park at 11 a.m., on Monday, February 17. Doug was born on February 11, 1930 in Guilford County to the late John Monroe Stone and Kate Coltrane Stone. He served in the U.S. Army and was a combat veteran of the Korean conflict. After a career that spanned 43 years, he retired from Cone Mills Corporation, White Oak Plant, in 1988. A member of Faithway Baptist Church since the 1960's, he faithfully served his Lord in many different ministries. Doug was predeceased by his parents and his beloved wife of 64 years, Nancy C. Stone. He is survived by his children, Steven Douglas Stone (Billie), Patricia S. Robinette (David) and Lisa S. Brumfield (Wayne); siblings Harold Stone and Eris Culbreth; 8 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Pl., Memphis, TN 38105. Forbis and Dick North Elm Street location is serving the Stone family.
Service information
Feb 16
Funeral Service
Sunday, February 16, 2020
2:00AM
2:00AM
Faithway Baptist Church
610 E. Lake Drive
Greensboro, NC 27401
610 E. Lake Drive
Greensboro, NC 27401
Guaranteed delivery before Douglas's Funeral Service begins.
Feb 16
Visitation
Sunday, February 16, 2020
3:15PM
3:15PM
Faithway Baptist Church
610 E. Lake Drive
Greensboro, NC 27401
610 E. Lake Drive
Greensboro, NC 27401
Guaranteed delivery before Douglas's Visitation begins.
Feb 17
Interment
Monday, February 17, 2020
11:00AM
11:00AM
Lakeview Memorial Park
3600 N. Ohenry Blvd.
Greensboro, NC 27405
3600 N. Ohenry Blvd.
Greensboro, NC 27405
Guaranteed delivery before Douglas's Interment begins.
Tags
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.