PELHAM Mrs. Patricia Pearl King Stokes , died Friday, August 9, 2019. Funeral services will be conducted 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 14, 2019 from the Blackwell Missionary Baptist Church, 4777 Highway 158 West, Yanceyville. Funeral arrangements are by Johnson & Sons.
