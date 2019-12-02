SEPTEMBER 23, 1916 - NOVEMBER 30, 2019 Genevieve Kirkman Stokes, age 103, passed away in Raleigh, NC. November 30, 2019. Born in Randolph County, she moved to Greensboro in 1936 and continued to live there until 2010 when she came to Raleigh to be close to her family. She was a member of College Place United Methodist Church for more than 70 years. Gennie was employed by Vick Mfg. (Proctor & Gamble) for 17 years. She was predeceased by three husbands; Walter W. Ingram, Judge B. Gordon Gentry, and Rev. Dr. James B. Stokes. Survivors include two daughters Gail Ingram Lowry (Edward) and Carol Ingram Smith (Jerry), Raleigh; sister, Mary K. McMaster Asheboro; four grandchildren: Scott Smith (Joanie) of Ft. Myers FL, Stephanie Smith King (Patrick) of Raleigh, Aurin Lowry Vanore (Drew)of Raleigh, Caroline Lowry Larcina (Albert)of San Rafael CA; two great granddaughters: Olivia and Avery Vanore. She is also survived by two stepsons, Rev. James C. Stokes of Laurinburg NC and Rev. Dr. E Boyd Stokes of Bath, NC. A funeral service will be held at Hanes Lineberry N. Elm Chapel, Wednesday, December 4th at 11:00 AM. Visitation will begin at 10:00 AM. A private burial will be at Westminster Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to College Place United Methodist Church, 509 Tate Street, Greensboro, NC 27403.
