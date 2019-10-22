DR. T. D. STOKES, 88, departed this life for his Heavenly home on October 20, 2019, surrounded by his family. A Celebration of his Life will be held on Thursday, October 24 at 10:30 a.m. at River Landing Retirement Community. The family will have a private interment. Dr. Stokes was an Eagle Scout, a Kappa Sig, a graduate of UNC Chapel Hill and the University of Maryland Dental School, and a Jaycee. He was a life member of the N. C. Dental Society and American Dental Association. He was an Air Force veteran, leaving the service with the rank of Captain. He practiced dentistry in Greensboro for almost 40 years, treating his patients with kindness and compassion. He enjoyed many hobbies and was a devout Christian who counted every day of life as a blessing. Dr. Stokes was a loving husband, a devoted father, a good brother, and a proud grandfather. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Mena Way, a daughter, Kathy Cartee and husband, Tom,of Oak Ridge, NC, two grandsons, Edward Cartee of San Antonio, TX and J. C. Cartee of Houston, TX, as well as a sister, Marie Boll of St. Petersburg, FL. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Salvation Army, 1001 Freeman Mill Road, Greensboro, NC, 27406 or River Landing Retirement Community, 1575 John Knox Drive, Colfax, NC, 27235. Online condolences may be made at www.forbisanddick.com. Forbis and Dick North Elm Chapel is assisting the Stokes family.
