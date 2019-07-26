Greensboro Cedrich J. Stokes (Ceddy, Ced), 39, died Sunday, July 21, 2019. A memorial service will be 3 p.m., Friday, July 26 at Tabernacle of Praise Deliverance Church, 2401 E. Bessemer Ave. Regional Memorial Cremation will be assisting the family.
